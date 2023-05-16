Vaathi, Starring Dhanush, To Have Its TV Premiere On This Channel; Know Date, time

Dhanush has yet again set a record for himself after starring in the critically-acclaimed Telugu film Sir, the Tamil version of which is called Vaathi. After wreaking havoc in the theatres, Vaathi was released on Netflix on March 17, which reportedly bagged the streaming rights for a huge sum of Rs 20 crore. Now a surprise awaits movie enthusiasts who were unable to catch the Dhanush-starrer at the movie theatres and neither have an OTT subscription. Vaathi is ready to mark its premier on television very soon. What’s more, the Venky Atluri directorial will be aired on the Telugu channel Gemini TV.

Taking the admirers of Dhanush into a frenzied excitement, Gemini TV has announced that Vaathi will be streaming on the channel soon. Although it is being speculated that Vaathi might be aired on May 19, the date of the premiere has not been officially announced by the television channel yet. The confirmation is expected soon.

Vaathi starring Dhanush and Samyukhta Menon in lead roles revolves around how an ordinary school teacher strives to curb the privatisation of educational centres, while also battling social prejudices and corruption. Produced collaboratively by Seven Screen Studio and Sony Pictures, Vaathi proved to be a box office success, minting millions at the ticket window. Dhanush was heaped with praises for his phenomenal performance too.

Speaking of Dhanush, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Captain Miller. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the period action-adventure has become the talk of the town recently, especially because of the gripping posters. Captain Miller boasts a cast ensemble of Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arulmohan, Shivarajkumar, and John Kokken in key roles.

As per a report by Captain Miller’s production house Sathya Jyothi Films, while the first look poster will be unveiled in June, the official teaser will be made public in July, presumably on the occasion of Dhanush’s birthday on July 28. With Captain Miller’s music crooned by GV Prakash, the film will be released on the big screens sometime this year in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Further details of the film are currently under wraps.