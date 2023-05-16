Vaibhav Mangle Talks About Horrible Conditions Of Auditoriums In Pune

Marathi actor Vaibhav Mangle has received accolades for his acting skills, particularly the comic timing in films and plays. One of his famous plays Sanjya Chhaya was recently staged in Pune, Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) and Nashik. The play couldn’t be a good experience for the viewers in these three places due to the maintenance difficulties. Vaibhav said that the AC in the auditoriums was not working. The audience also faced irritation due to heat and mosquito bites.

The actor wrote that he thought of refunding the tickets to the audience. But then, somehow, he convinced the viewers to stay in the halls. He told them that the other actors are also facing the same difficulties. He informed the viewers that they were not aware of the problems in the first place. After facing these problems, Mangle wrote that the producer Dilip Jadhav had cancelled the other shows of this play. He added that he felt pathetic that not a single official of the auditorium was present at the moment to take responsibility for the technical failures. He also said that the management of the halls gave them “a lame reason" for the non-working of AC.

Sanjya Chhaya revolves around the story of Sanjya alias Sanjay Patil (Vaibhav) and his wife Chhaya Patil (Nirmiti Sawant). Their children are well settled. Sanjay and Chhaya don’t confine themselves to the societal norms of retirement and spending their whole life with the family. Instead, they keep themselves occupied in social work. This takes priority over their family responsibilities which leads to conflicts. Directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni, Sanjya Chhaya has become a hit with the Marathi audience. Writer Prashant Dalvi has penned this play and actors Aashirwad Marathe, Abhay Joshi, Mohan Satam, and others also feature in it.

Vaibhav Mangle last enacted the role of villain Kulkarni in the TV show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi.