'Vaishnavi Chaitanya Reminds Me Of Actress Jayasudha': Chiranjeevi At Baby Success Party

The Telugu film, Baby featuring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead, is doing wonders at the box office after impressing the critics. The makers of the film recently celebrated its success at an event in Hyderabad where actor Chiranjeevi was also present as the chief guest. The actor seems to be truly impressed by the performance of Vaishnavi and spoke highly about her at the event. He said that Vaishnavi reminded him of actress Jayasudha who can do both glam and performance-oriented roles with ease.

“Her transformation from a simple basti girl to a trendy and confident woman has been quite captivating. Her character is quite relatable to new-age audiences and her realistic performance showcased varied shades and turned out to be one of the hallmarks of the film," Chiranjeevi said while interacting with the crowd present at the event.

Baby is directed and written by Sai Rajesh Neelam. The coming-of-age romance drama also features Viraj Ashwin in the lead alongside Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Kusuma Degalamari, Lirisha Kunapareddy, Harsha Chemudu, Sathvik Anand and Nagendra Babu in pivotal roles. It is produced by producer SKN under the banner of Mass Movie Makers and the music is composed by Vijay Bulganin.

The film, which was released on July 14, reportedly collected Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection in India to Rs 57.6 crore net and the earned Rs 72.80 crore worldwide net. The film saw an overall 36.78 per cent occupancy in Telugu-speaking states on Day 17. Along with the box office numbers, Baby also has been receiving positive word of mouth from critics and even actors from the industry.