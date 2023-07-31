Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Elegant Traditional Look From Baby’s Success Meet Goes Viral

Telugu actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya is making waves through her recent film Baby. The film is directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN). The cast of the film also includes Anand Deverakonda and Viraj Ashwin. An event was recently held in Hyderabad to celebrate the success of the film, which was attended by South superstar Chiranjeevi. At the event, Vaishnavi grabbed everyone’s attention with her traditional look. She was seen donning a black saree, which had zari work detailings. She tied her hair in a bun, adorned with flowers. Vaishnavi donned a small bindi, gold jewellery and heavy makeup to amp up her look. Her photos from the event went viral in no time.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya took a moment to appreciate Chiranjeevi on the special occasion. She called him the god of acting and an inspiring figure. Chiranjeevi also praised Vaishnavi, calling her performance the best part of Baby. Chiranjeevi said that her beautiful portrayal of emotions in her debut film shocked him and that he loved Anand Deverakonda’s natural performance too; and added that many scenes of the film brought him to tears. Chiranjeevi praised Baby and called it educational and a must-watch. He said, “The writing is so good and how the youth is getting carried away in today’s time has been showcased superbly by Sai Rajesh. I feel that Baby is an educative film that every youngster should watch. There is so much to learn from the film."