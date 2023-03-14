Kannada actress Vaishnavi Gowda never fails to make heads turn with her amazing fashion sense. She is one of the most sought-after trendsetters in the film industry and has often grabbed eyeballs with her alluring pictures on social media. Vaishnavi recently treated her fans to her latest pictures, where she can be seen donning a saree. Followers couldn’t help but gape at how brilliantly she pulled off a white saree with floral imprints and golden borders. She teamed up her drop-dead gorgeous ensemble with a criss-cross white sheer blouse.

Vaishnavi ticked all the boxes right when it comes to accessories. She teamed up her attire with a gold-plated dainty necklace. Vaishnavi clubbed it with a small studded nose ring. The way she aced her white saree, women can definitely get inspired by this look. Vaishnavi’s pictures left her colleagues and followers swooning over her.

Actress Divya Uruduga commented, “Beautiful". A social user commented that Vaishnavi had the capacity to ace any simple outfit with style. Other users also agreed, but they were slightly disappointed with her haircut. They opined that she looked lovely with long hair. Others dropped heart emoticons on the picture conveying their love for her.

In the past, she has done a lot of cameo appearances in television shows; but fans were looking forward to seeing her in a pivotal role. Looks like the diva has lived up to the expectations and has bagged the role of Seetha in the daily soap Seetha Rama. Her role Seetha will be of a woman who was divorced by her husband when she was pregnant. Due to this, the responsibility of raising their daughter falls on Seetha only.

