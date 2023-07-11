Valatty: Tale Of Tails’ Trailer Promises A Unique Paw-friendly Love Story

Social media users appreciated the trailer. One of them also advised the makers to release the film on the OTT platforms. Another requested that he wants to see a surprise entry of Charlie in this film. The context behind this comment is the film 777 Charlie, which is based on Dharma (Rakshit Shetty). His life changes after a pup named Charlie enters his life. Users couldn’t help laughing at this comment and said that it would lead to a separate cinematic universe for the dogs.

The upcoming Malayalam film Valatty: Tale of Tails, directed by Devan, is going to hit the big screens on July 14. KRG Connects unveiled a fun-filled trailer for this film on July 9, which struck a chord with the audience. The trailer gives an insight into the adorable love story of the male dog Tomy and the female one Amalu. Every second of the trailer is a delight to watch. Both the dogs are shown enjoying themselves as a couple. Leading Malayalam actors have been roped in to perform the voiceovers for the characters. The plot takes a riveting turn when an official arrives searching for the missing dogs, as seen in the trailer. What happens next forms the premise of Valatty: Tale of Tails. The trailer has received more than 1,00,000 views.

Valatty: Tale of Tails will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. It is the first pan-Indian film that features dogs as the leads. This movie is based on a one-of-its-kind concept, which has not been showcased to date. Renowned actor Vijay Babu has produced this film under the label Friday Film House. Valatty: Tale of Tails features eleven puppies and a rooster, which also includes dogs of various breeds. The makers of this film had to train the dogs for almost three years for this project. In an interview with a portal, Vijay quoted this film to be an experimental one. Devan has called Valatty: Tale of Tails to be his dream project.

Vishnu Panicker performed the cinematography while Varun Sunil scored the music for this movie.