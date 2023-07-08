Varshini Sounderajan Stuns In An All-White Ensemble; See Pics

Varshini Sounderajan is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Telugu film industry. From ruling the silver screen to introducing the latest fashion trends, she always manages to make her fans enthralled. Recently, Varshini dropped a slew of pictures that have set the internet ablaze. In the photos, she can be seen donning a silver-coloured off-shoulder top, which she paired up with a palazzo from the shelves of Bhargavi Amirineni. Varshini wore blush, mascara, contoured cheeks, bold eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. Keeping it minimal, Varshini accessorised her outfit with an elegant necklace set. She rounded off her look with open tresses as she struck a few poses for the lens.

She captioned the pictures, “NATA Day-1". She referred to an event of the North America Telugu Association (NATA) which took place in Dallas recently. The post went viral in no time. Social media users showered her with lots of praise and compliments in the comment section.

Be it slaying with her performance or reinventing fashion trends, she always manages to grab the eyeballs. Some time back, she was seen all decked up in a pink lehenga, which she teamed up with a glittery blouse. She accentuated her features with a pair of exquisite earrings and a bangle.