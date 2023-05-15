Varun Dhawan And Atlee To Team Up For An Action Entertainer? Read On

Varun Dhawan has always expressed his love for action movies, and it looks like his dream is coming true. After finishing the Citadel series, Varun Dhawan is likely to join forces with director Atlee Kumar and producer Murad Khetani to create an electrifying action entertainer. This film promises to be a thrilling experience, combining stunning visuals and gripping drama. Reportedly, the project will hit theatres worldwide during the summer of 2024, marking the first collaboration of this talented trio.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the upcoming action film, which is yet to receive its title, is scheduled to begin filming around the end of July or early August. “Varun has been in talks with Atlee and Murad Khetani for a feature film for a while now and the actor is all set to commence shooting for the same by Early August. It’s a proper commercial entertainer and at present in the pre-production stage. The team is coming together to create a big-scale action experience for the audience," revealed a source close to the development. The report also stated that the team is working on assembling a large technical crew to create an extensive action experience for the audience.

Advertisement

The upcoming untitled action film featuring Varun Dhawan is set to be a blend of intense action and emotional drama. The team is striving to create breathtaking visuals and epic action sequences, tailor-made for Varun Dhawan’s character. The report suggests that the film will be shot over a span of four to five months and is being positioned as a major summer 2024 release across the world. The casting for the female lead and antagonist characters is expected to be finalised by June. Atlee and Murad Khetani will be producing the film, but the details about the project are still being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Bhediya, a horror-comedy set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. He will next be seen in the Indian version of Citadel, a spin-off of the original American series featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. He will share the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel. Additionally, he has Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, scheduled to release in October.