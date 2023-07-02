Varun Dhawan And Atlee's Untitled Action Thriller To Release On This Date; Deets Inside

In an exciting piece of news, Varun Dhawan and Jawan director Atlee are teaming up for their next action thriller. The film is yet to be titled by the makers but they have revealed the releasing date. It will be hitting the silver screen on May 24, 2024. This has surely increased the excitement level among fans as they are eagerly waiting for the other details including the first-look poster.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and shared the date. He wrote, “#VD18 May 31st 2024 in theatres." The other details have not been shared. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and large than life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big Summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe." The source also said that the female lead and antagonist will be locked soon. .

Take a look here: