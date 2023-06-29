Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Bawaal Is Releasing On OTT Because Of This Reason; Deets Inside

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share the screen for the first time in an upcoming film Bawaal. Well, the makers have decided to skip the theatrical release and opted for a digital one. It is all set to release on the OTT platform next month in July. However, no reason was given behind this but now a report has come in which claims why Bawaal is taking direct-to-digital premiere.

Bollywood Hungama quotes trade sources saying, “Sajid Nadiadwala has received a very good deal from Amazon Prime Video for the direct-to-digital premiere of the film. “In times when the OTT market is crashing, Sajid Nadiadwala got a deal of Rs. 110 crores from Amazon Prime Video. As known by everyone, Bawaal is not your run-of-the-mill commercial film, and the offer from Amazon gave Sajid and his team the security of assured returns. Varun and Janhvi also agreed to this decision as the film does not have those commercial trappings."

Advertisement

The report further mentions that Sajid, Varun, and Nitesh believe in the power of Bawaal and will take the film globally in the digital world. In fact, the world premiere of the film will take place in Paris, and the film will premiere in 200 countries.

The makers have started planning promotions. Following that trajectory, the latest development around the film states that Bawaal is going to be the first Indian film to get a premiere at Eiffel Tower.