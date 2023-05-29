Varun Dhawan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Fly To Serbia For Citadel's Next Schedule, Deets Inside

Varun Dhawan made a mark with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo last year around the time when films were not performing well at the box office. The actor followed it up with Bhediya which received great reviews but could only mint enough money to deem it average. Besides these, Varun Dhawan has his fans amped up ever since it was announced that he will be headlining Raj & DK’s Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For the same, Varun Dhawan will be flying to Serbia for the international schedule of his series.

The actor told the news agency PTI, “It has been amazing working on it. We are going to be filming in Serbia. We have a month-long schedule over there with a lot of action. It is a very big series, nothing like people have seen in India yet. The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can’t be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest-working actors,"

Revealing his bucket list of directors he always wanted to work with, Varun Dhawan added,

“There are some directors who are on your bucket list. For me, it was Shoojit Sircar (October), Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur) and Nitesh Tiwari (Bawaal). Some of my best performances come out when I work with these directors as they push me."

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. The horror-comedy was set in the forests of Arunachal. It tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It was released in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25. Now Varun Dhawan would be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Besides this, the actor will be featured in the Indian installment of the pan-global series Citadel, helmed by Russo Brothers. Along with Varun Dhawan, it will also star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.