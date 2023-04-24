Varun Dhawan Birthday: From Bhediya to Citadel, Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VARUN DHAWAN: Varun Dhawan’s charm and screen presence have earned him a massive fan following, and his exceptional acting skills have made him one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. He has won numerous awards and accolades for his performances, including a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie Badlapur.

Varun has worked in several movies including Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, Dilwale, and Judwaa 2. From playing a lovable college student to a fierce and intense gangster, Varun has proved time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Indian film industry.

Apart from his acting skills, Varun is also known for his impressive dance moves, which he has showcased in several hit songs from his movies. He has become a favourite of choreographers and audiences alike. To mark his birthday, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming movies.

Latest Movies

Bhediya

The film revolves around the concept of a werewolf and is set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, India. Varun Dhawan plays the lead role of Bhaskar, who transforms into a werewolf at night and tries to find a cure for his condition. Kriti Sanon plays the female lead, while Abhishek Banerjee plays an important supporting role.

JugJugg Jeeyo

The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, alongside actors like Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. The movie is a family drama that revolves around the lives of a family and their struggles. The film was released on Netflix in December 2021.

Coolie No. 1

Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, which also starred Govinda in the lead role. The film follows the story of a coolie named Raju, played by Varun Dhawan, who falls in love with Sara Ali Khan’s character, Sarah. However, Sarah’s father, a wealthy businessman, is not impressed by Raju’s humble background and decides to marry her off to someone else.

Upcoming Movies

Call Me Bae

The upcoming series Call Me Bae stars Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday. The movie portrays the story of a billionaire fashionista played by Ananya Panday, who faces social ostracization from her wealthy family due to a controversial incident. Left to fend for herself, Ananya Panday embarks on a journey of self-discovery where she confronts stereotypes and prejudices to uncover her true self. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the series will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Citadel

This drama series is the remake of the American series that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. Citadel India will showcase Varun Dhawan, Apporva Arora, Shruti Seth, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The team is currently staying in London.

Bhediya 2

After the big success of Bhediya, Amar Kaushik is all set to direct part 2 of the film. Varun Dhawan took it to Instagram and uploaded a post. It said, “Excited and grateful to get one more opportunity to be back as Bhediya. My second with the maverick Amar Kaushik."

Apart from these, the actor will also be seen in upcoming films including Bawaal and Sanki.

