Varun Dhawan Called ‘Disgusting’ for Kissing Gigi Hadid ‘Without Consent’; Actor Strongly Reacts

After facing backlash for lifting Gigi Hadid during their recent performance, Varun Dhawan broke his silence. The Bollywood actor was performing at the NMACC fashion gala which was attended by several noted stars including the supermodel. During his performance, Gigi can be seen making her way to the stage when Varun lifts her and twirls her. He also gave her a peck on the cheeks. This action left the internet divided with some netizens trolling Varun for his behaviour.

The actor has now responded to a Tweet. The now-deleted post reportedly read, “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an “elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting. (sic)"

Responding to this, Varun wrote, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏"

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was not the only Hollywood star present at the show. Along with the supermodel, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and Nick Jonas also walked the red carpet.

The first two days of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event were a star-studded affair. Along with these Hollywood stars, several noted Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aayushman Khurram, Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, among others were present.

