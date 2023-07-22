Varun Dhawan Calls Bawaal a 'Conversation Starter', Says Film's Impact On People Is 'Incredible'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor recently starred together in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Bawaal. The film was released on Friday on Prime Video and is receiving mixed responses from the audience and critics. On Saturday morning, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and penned down a heartwarming note to express gratitude to fans appreciating his movie. Varun called Bawaal a ‘conversation starter’ and shared that it will have an incredible impact on people’s lives.

Varun shared stills from the film and wrote, “Ajju bhaiya ne Mahual bana diya. Thank u for giving bawaal a place In Your heart. I have never received so many calls for any film of mine." Calling the film a conversation starter, he added, “The impact this film is having on people is incredible. It’s a conversation starter about the fake image industry and how today we are all in someway salves to this ideology. Thank u for watching and enjoying Ajju and his family. You are #bawaal." Check out his post here:

Advertisement

Soon after the post was shared, fans rushed to the comments section to laud the actor for his performance. One of the fans wrote, “@varundvn you are amazing. and we are so so proud of you. It is good to see you play such roles. and your other roles haven’t given so much recognition compared to the other celebs but trust me, youve always been great. its a privilege to be your fan!!

Advertisement

Appreciating the film’s much talked about storyline, another social media user commented, “What a concept of this movie I mean superb sir." “You’re an amazing actor Varun…I loved the movie…a smile was maintained throughout the movie," a third comment read.