Varun Dhawan Takes Dig at Bhagavad Gita Mention In Oppenheimer Sex Scene: 'That's Okay For You?'

Varun Dhawan has broken his silence over the controversy surrounding his recently released movie Bawaal, which has been facing backlash for its insensitive use of Holocaust references as a plot device. While addressing the debate around the Auschwitz controversy in Bawaal, Varun took an indirect dig at the Bhagavad Gita scene in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which released on the same day as Bawaal, in cinemas.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, released on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video, opened to mixed reviews from critics, with a bunch of them criticising its approach to sensitive historical events. Reacting to the same, Varun told Pinkvilla, “Some people got trigged or sensitive about this. But I don’t understand where does that sensitivity or trigger go when they watch, suppose an English film, I’m saying for example. They’re allowed to do everything there, they’re allowed to take leaps and they’re allowed to show things in a certain way, but you’ll find that correct."

Without directly mentioning Oppenheimer, Varun further said, “I know people have got very triggered after watching a small scene in a brilliant film, recently released. It’s a scene that’s important to our culture and our country. But that’s okay for you. You don’t feel they should be more sensitive to you? So where does your criticism go then?"