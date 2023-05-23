Varun Dhawan Dips Foot In Ice Bucket As Part Of Recovery; Fans Send Healing Vibes

Varun Dhawan, known for his fitness, recently set social media on fire as he flaunted his toned physique. In a series of captivating photos, the actor not only showcased his chiseled body but also revealed his secret trick for removing tans, leaving fans eager to follow in his footsteps.

In his latest social media post, the actor shared photos and a video focusing on the effective removal of tans. He is seen holding a bucket full of ice in the first picture. The next picture has Varun flexing his hands backward. In the video, he is seen putting his legs into a bucket full of ice. He captioned it as ‘Dirty tans + ice + recovery ."

Take a look here:

Advertisement

Fans also praised the actor for his fitness. One of the fans wrote, “Barf ke bawajud garmi lagrhi h itni hotness uff." Another wrote, “Varun be like, mai to paida hi hot huaa tha." Last night Varun was spotted with Arjun Kapoor. Both were seemingly having Boy’s night out.

Varun was last seen in Bhediya co starring Kriti Sanon. The film was loved by fans. Recently, in an interview to IANS, Varun Dhawan had said that ‘Bhediya’ was not simply an intriguing werewolf tale, but an emotional rollercoaster that promises to keep one captivated. He added that the opportunity to portray Bhaskar was a once-in-a-lifetime privilege, which boosted his acting skills considerably.

Apart from this, the actor will be making his digital debut with Citadel’s Indian version. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen. They have been shooting currently. A few days back Samantha also shared pictures of her ice bath recovery method to reduce muscle pain. Varun also has Bawaal with Jahnvi Kapoor. The movie is helmed by Nitish Tiwari and also marks Varun’s first onscreen collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is releasing in October this year.