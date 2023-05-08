Varun Dhawan Drops Unseen Pics With Wife Natasha Dalal On Her Birthday; Writes 'I Miss You…'

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. Having said that, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha who celebrates her birthday today, received a heartwarming wish from her hubby along with a bundle of happy photos. Varun took to his Instagram handle to share the photos and wrote, ‘Happy birthday I miss u ❤️‍.’

In the first photo, Varun was seen hugging his wife with all the love and affection as they posed. In the second picture, they captured a happy selfie. In the last photo, the lovebirds posed with their pet dog Joey. Time and again, Varun’s adorable display of affection for his wife wins the internet. Fans and well-wishers showered the couple with heartfelt wishes in the comments section. Meanwhile, Tahira Kashyap also wrote, ‘So sweet happy happy natasha❤️.’ Sophie Choudry also wrote, “Happy happy bday Natasha! Lots of love ❤️❤️."

Back in January 2021, Varun Dhawan tied the sacred knot with Natasha in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. It was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Varun revealed that he had initially no plans of getting married but his idea changed soon after Natasha entered her life. “It felt like somebody added pillow on your head that kuch bhi ho jaye, you’re safe. Don’t worry, I got you. So, for me that’s marriage," said Dhawan. The actor also shared that their clothes often get mixed in the wardrobe. "Kya hota hain ki aapka jo cupboard hain, uske andar ladkiyon ke kapde aa jaate hain. Mistake se jeans nikalta hoon and I try wearing it and I see it’s Natasha’s jeans. This happens a lot. The clothes get mixed up. Obviously, you’re sharing your lives together. But it’s totally okay.’"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has now joined hands with Samantha for the Indian adaption of the sci-fi series Citadel. The spy series would be the Indian version of The Russo Brothers’ upcoming series which also goes by the same name. It will be directed by Raj and DK who helmed The Family Man.

