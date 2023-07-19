Varun Dhawan Fixes Janhvi Kapoor's Make-up at Bawaal Red Carpet, Video Goes Viral

A video of Varun Dhawan fixing Janhvi Kapoor’s make-up is now going viral. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor came together for the special screening of Bawaal, their upcoming film. The actors, who star as the leads in the Nitish Tiwari directorial, put on their best outfits and posed for the paparazzi at the event. While Varun was seen wearing a tuxedo while Janhvi turned heads in a stunning, body-hugging gown.

Coming together for the cameras, Varun was seen placing his hands around Janhvi as they posed together. When Varun glanced at Janhvi, he noticed that her make-up needed a tab bit fixing and did not hesitae to help. The actors exchanged smiles before they posed for the cameras. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

The screening event began the countdown to the release of Bawaal. Skipping the theatrical run, Bawaal is directly headed to the OTT space. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. The film stars Varun and Janhvi in the lead, bringing them together for the first time on the big screen.