Amid hectic work schedules and film shoots, Varun Dhawan is making sure to take out some time for himself. The actor recently took a break to spend a day at the pool, beating the summer heat. Donning one of his brightest smiles, the Bhediya actor flaunted his biceps and wrote, ‘Summertime.’

Varun looked all things smart and suave soaking in the sun. He donned red trunks and pink goggles as he posed. Fans couldn’t stop crushing over him and went all heart eyes and dropped in quirky comments for him. Meanwhile, Varun’s Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “I think those goggles might be a bitttt too small for u."

Speaking of Bawaal, last week the makers of the film announced that the much-awaited film will have its theatrical release on October 6 this year. The film’s director Nitesh Tiwari took to Twitter to share the update. “My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023," he wrote.

Bawaal was initially supposed to hit theatres on April 7, 2023. However, it was later postponed due to the technical edits. Nitesh had shared, “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers."

Janhvi Kapoor had earlier penned a heartwarming note for the makers after wrapping up Bawaal shoot last year. “From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values."

Bawaal, touted to be an intense action and romantic thriller is all set to hit the big screen on October 6.

