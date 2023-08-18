Varun Dhawan Holds Wife Natasha Dalal Close As They Step Out For a Dinner Date; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married back in 2021 and have been going strong ever since. The lovebirds are often captured painting the town red with their public appearances. Having said that, the couple were recently spotted coming out from a plush restaurant in town. Varun and Natasha were seen holding hands as they exited the venue.

In the video, shared by popular paparazzo Vira Bhayani, Varun looked dapper in a red T shirt which he teamed with a black track pants. Natasha on the other hand looked effortlessly glam in a black crop top teamed with black pants and a denim jacket. They donned their brightest smiles as they entered their car.

Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Back in January 2021, Varun Dhawan tied the sacred knot with Natasha in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. It was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.