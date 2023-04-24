Varun Dhawan Is Unfazed by Gigi Hadid Kissing Row, Wishes Her Birthday With THIS Viral Photo

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan couldn’t care less about the backlash he was subjected to for allegedly kissing American supermodel Gigi Hadid “without consent" at the NMACC event which took place earlier this month. How do we know? Well, Varun has posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Gigi on his Instagram Story with a throwback photo of them from the same event. In the photo, Varun can be seen lifting Gigi in his arms on stage. This particular moment had created a stir on social media.

Sharing the VIRAL moment, Varun wrote, “Happy birthday, Gigi Hadid! Keep shining. Keep smiling." Gigi is yet to repost Varun’s Story on her official Instagram account.

Varun faced immense backlash for allegedly kissing Gigi on stage “without consent". However, Varun later clarified on Twitter that it was “planned". Despite his statement on the matter, the actor was subjected to a volley of criticism. Soon after Varun’s statement, Gigi had reposted the viral video, shared by a fan club on Instagram, on her Instagram Story and wrote, “@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true." Later, Varun had also re-shared Gigi’s Instagram story and called the American supermodel ‘sweetest’ and the ‘cutest’.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was not the only Hollywood star present at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala. Along with the supermodel, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and Nick Jonas also walked the pink carpet.

The first two days of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event were a star-studded affair. Along with these Hollywood stars, several noted Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were in attendance.

