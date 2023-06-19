Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Hold Each Other Close In Bawaal New Poster; Film Gets An OTT Release

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal is all set to release on the digital platform next month. Earlier, reports were coming in that the film will release in October but now the makers have made an announcement that it will be releasing Prime Video in July. Along with the post, a new poster featuring lead actors was also released.

Prime Video took to its Instagram handle and shared the poster writing, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal. Iss July… banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22, #BawaalOnPrime to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on @primevideoin." The date has not been mentioned till now. But the news has surely created a lot of excitement among the fans. One of the fans commented, “Dil khush kar Diya poster dekhkar achcha Laga." Another wrote, “Can’t wait.’

In the poster, Janhvi can be seen wearing a mauve colour kurta and Varun is seen wearing a brown colour shirt. They are holding each other. But we can also see war in the poster.

Take a look here: