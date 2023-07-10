Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Romance On A Floating Hotel, Groove To Tumhe Kitna Pyaar From Bawaal; Watch

During the trailer launch in Dubai, Janhvi and Varun grooved to their newly released romantic track from Bawaal, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful green sari, her hair let down in loose waves. Varun looked dapper in an off-white shirt. The romantic dance happened on a luxurious yacht. Check out the video here:

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Besides the fact that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever, the Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will be premiering directly on a popular OTT platform across 200 countries. After releasing the teaser, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, as a prelude to the global premiere of the film aboard the Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the track has been winning hearts across the world, and the music video gives a peek into this intense love story, that will premiere worldwide on July 21. The music video gives a glimpse into the endearing romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this soothing ballad. Composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is all set to top charts.

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.