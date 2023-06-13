Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Bawaal To Get An OTT Release? Here’s What We Know

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal are all set to release on the digital platform. Yes, you are reading right. The makers are going to skip theatrical release and let the romantic drama be released on Amazon Prime Video. An official announcement shall be made soon.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a close source who says, “Bawaal is among the most ambitious films by Sajid Nadiadwala that rides on a subject that doesn’t exactly have the commercial trappings of dance and music. In the present market scenario. Sajid, who has a knack of commercial cinema, feels that it’s best to bring Bawaal on direct to digital, rather than risking a theatrical outing. He has got a great deal from digital players and decided to part ways with the original plans of bringing it in theatres." The film will now release in October on Amazon Prime Video

“Sajid got into conversation with his actors, Varun and Janhvi, and it’s only after having all been on the same page did he take this call. The entire team believes that Bawaal will win over the audience’s love on OTT. The film is a poetry in motion and is expected to reach out to an even wider audience base on digital medium, which might not have been possible with theatrical release. The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner for that reach," the source added.