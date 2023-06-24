Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's JugJugg Jeeyo 2 Soon? KJo Shares Update

Karan Johar’s multi-sarrer movie JugJugg Jeeyo marked one year of its release on Saturday, June 24. To celebrate the film’s first anniversary, KJo’s Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a video which was a compilation of several scenes from the movie. Re-sharing it on his Instagram stories, Karan Johar wrote, “A film I know there is a sequel waiting to happen".

With this, Karan Johar has left everyone wondering if he is planning a sequel of JugJugg Jeeyo. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor among others in the lead and was widelt loved by the audience last year.

JugJugg Jeeyo was the first time Varun and Kiara shared the screen. The film also marked Neetu Kapoor’s comeback to theatres after nearly seven years. It also starred Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. It revolved around a couple seeking divorce unless they discover that their father wants to divorce their mother too. The film collected a little over Rs 100 crore in India. The film’s songs including The Punjaabban Song and Rangisari also ruled social media for a long time.