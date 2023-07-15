Varun Dhawan Kisses Janhvi Kapoor As Two Romance On Bawaal Song 'Dil Se Dil Tak'; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen sharing the screen space together for Bawaal. The film is all set to release on Prime Video on July 21. Ahead of the big release, the actors are promoting the film in full swing. Amid all this, the makers also released another romantic Dil De Dil Tak. Varun and Janhvi were seen grooving to the track, and striking adorable poses too.

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

Have a look at the video:

The cast and creators of the film were in the capital city of the most popular emirate to commence the international publicity for the timeless love story, “A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and an extremely rewarding one too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character so intricately woven but literally a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha. Dubai is like a second home to me, and I couldn’t think of a better place to kickstart promotions for this global film with an Indian heart," said Varun Dhawan.