Varun Dhawan Makes Shocking Confession, Says Didn't Speak To Janhvi Kapoor In First Month Of Bawaal Shoot

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal has been making the headlines for all the right reasons. Besides the fact that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space for the first time ever, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial will be premiering directly on a popular OTT platform across 200 countries. The trailer that was released last week showed Varun Dhawan in a very different role. Now in a recent interview, Varun has revealed that he didn’t talk to Janhvi Kapoor for the first month of the shoot.

The actor told Galatta Plus that he didn’t talk to Janhvi Kapoor in a bid to see if it would evoke something extraordinary on screen. He shared,"Initially, at least for the first one month we went on set, I tried this thing where I said I won’t communicate with her much. Because I felt we’ll become friends like this (snaps). I said let me not, and let me be a little aloof, a little cold. I’ll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely. I felt it might evoke something in her and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature."

Advertisement

He added, “(Nitesh) Sir was on this. And then eventually, I told her after 20 days. Then she realised it, otherwise she took it personally. See, I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time. Actually, in the film, how gradually the couple got to know each other, we also got to know each other gradually, which was interesting."