Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Expecting Their First Child? Spark Pregnancy Rumours After Clinic Visit

Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal were spotted outside at a clinic in Mumbai by the paparazzi on Saturday afternoon. This has led to a frenzy of speculation among their fans, with many wondering if the couple is expecting their first child together.

The video of the couple’s clinic visit has been shared widely on social media, with fans commenting and speculating about the possibility of a pregnancy. While neither Varun nor Natasha have confirmed or denied the rumours, fans are eagerly awaiting any news about a potential new addition to the popular couple’s family. While some fans have pointed out that Natasha’s choice of a printed, monochrome dress could be an attempt to camouflage a baby bump, others have also argued that the couple may have visited the clinic for reasons unrelated to pregnancy.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Varun and Natasha’s pregnancy rumours are making headlines. During an episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, Varun and Kriti Sanon made an appearance to promote their film Bhediya. While engaging in fun games and entertaining conversations, Salman Khan surprised the audience by subtly questioning Varun about his plans for fatherhood. During a game on the sets, in which the actors had to guess a song by touching a prop, Salman presented Varun with a tiger soft toy and said, “Yeh aapke bacche ke liye (This is for your child)." Quick came Varun’s reply, “Baccha hua nahi hai abhi (I don’t have a kid yet)." Salman added, “Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega (If toy has come then the child too will come)."

Varun and Natasha Dalal’s wedding in Alibaug was a highly private affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance, in January 2021. The childhood sweethearts had known each other since the sixth grade, but their love story began years later when they reconnected at a music concert.

