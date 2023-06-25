Varun Dhawan Returns from Serbia After Citadel India Shoot, Poses for Selfie With Young Fan; Watch

Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming web series Citadel India in Serbia. The actor has finally returned to India and was spotted at the airport today. While coming out of the airport, the actor was seen surrounded by fans. The video has gone viral on social media.

The actor, who is known for his friendly and approachable nature, took a moment to pose for a selfie with fans. In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see a fan approaching him for a selfie. The actor was seated in the car but still obliged them with pictures. The video has been garnering a wave of positive reactions from fans and followers. Viewers were touched by the actor’s down-to-earth nature. One of the fans wrote, “Super star Varun Dhawan." Another wrote, “I Love You VD."

Citadel, a collaboration between the Russo brothers and Raj and DK, promises to be a gripping espionage thriller that transcends borders. The series combines the storytelling prowess of these acclaimed creators with the stellar performances of an exceptional cast, including Sikandar Kher and Samantha Prabhu.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The makers have skipped theatrical release and opted for the digital route. The romantic drama is set to release on Prime Video next month. The date is yet to be announced. Apart from this his film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor is all set to release on OTT.

Prime Video took to its Instagram handle and shared the poster writing, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal. Iss July… banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal