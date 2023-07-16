Varun Dhawan Reveals His 'Expectations Were Huge' For Bhediya: 'You Pick Yourself Up And Move On'

Varun Dhawan made a mark with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo last year around the time when films were not performing well at the box office. The actor followed it up with Bhediya which received great reviews but could only mint enough money to deem it average. Opening about the low box office collection of the film, Varun Dhawan finally talked about Bhediya’s performance and how he perceived it in his latest interview.

Speaking with Indian Express, the actor expressed that he had his hopes up for Bhediya. However, one has to pick themselves up and move forward in their career trajector. He stated, “You pick yourself up and move on. You have to hit back, you can’t sulk. Take a few days and get back to work. With Bhediya, my expectations were huge but we came in that period… However, the film found its audience on OTT and three months after the release, the studio surprised me with the news that there will be a sequel. I love that character and am really looking forward to playing it again."

Advertisement

The horror comedy flick Bhediya saw Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as the protagonists. Made under the direction of filmmaker Amar Kaushik, the Bollywood film was packed with hilarious dialogues and chartbuster songs. Released in the theatres on 25th November, the project managed to perform well at the ticket counters. Meanwhile, the makers are also working on the sequel, Bhediya 2. The second instalment of the franchise is expected to release by 2025.