Varun Dhawan Reveals Why Bawaal Is Releasing Directly On OTT

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently promoting their upcoming film Bawaal which is scheduled to premiere directly on OTT. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under the banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures respectively.

Varun has now opened up about the decision not to release the film in theatres and directly stream it on the OTT platform. In a candid conversation with Variety, Varun said, “You have to make sure that you have a good film because here [streaming] I don’t think a bad film can survive, to be honest. You have to be a very good film to thrive because it’s so democratic. The way things function here the word-of-mouth plays even more."

The Badlapur actor continued and shared that producer Sajid Nadiadwala had the vision to pitch this film on a global level. Varun also added that the producers thought that releasing the film globally by themselves was a difficult task but with partners like Amazon, it became much easier.

In the interview, the actor also shared that Nitesh Tiwari deliberately made him and Janhvi read their parts as there was a little method approach to it. He added that when they were shooting in Lucknow, he barely interacted with the actress and was a little cold to her, which was the requirement for his character in the first half of the film.

It is worth noting that Bawaal is not Varun’s first direct-to-OTT release. The Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan which was directed by his father David Dhawan, was released on Amazon Prime Video.