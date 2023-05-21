Varun Dhawan SURPRISES Fans By Making A Special Appearance In Priyanka Chopra Starrer Citadel, Watch

Priyanka Chopra who has cemented her place in Hollywood now after a slew of projects like Quantico and The Matrix Resurrections can be seen in Russo Brothers pan-global series Citadel. The thrilling series also features Richard Madden in the lead and has managed to enthrall the audience till now, as evident from the rave reviews it has garnered.

Adding to that excitement, Varun Dhawan who’ll play a key role in the Indian installment of Citadel surprised the fans with his brief cameo in the fifth episode.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra who plays the spy Nadia Sinh, has her backstory showcased through a string of flashbacks, one of them unravelling eight years ago when she came in touch with a dreaded terrorist Rahi Gambhir. Following this, she gets confronted by Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Osy Ikhile (Carter Spence) as to why che chose to interact with Gambhir. That’s when Nadia breaks the big reveal to them that he is her father. While the role has been essayed by Paul Bazely, the voice has been lent by Varun Dhawan, who was also accommodated in the end credits with a special thanks.

Advertisement

Watch the clip here.

Talking about her latest outing Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of Nadia Sinh, a confident woman with a cold demeanour. She has plenty of missions to carry with equal amounts of hidden secrets. Meanwhile, Richard Madden essays the role of Mason Kane, a powerful spy who has a complicated history with Nadia. The story takes an exciting twist when it jumps forward eight years with the global spy agency destroyed by a notorious but heinous organization called Manticore. But Nadia and Mason live a completely different life now, they’re separated with the identities of their past wiped clean from their memories. They live separately until they’re reunited to set out on a wild journey together when Mason is tracked by a former Citadel colleague. The desperate need of the hour is to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Advertisement

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. The director duo recently gave the hit series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor. While the team is staying tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the same and revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. She further mentioned that she cannot wait to see Raj and DK’s work and appreciated the filmmakers saying, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited."

When asked what advice she has for Varun and Samantha, Priyanka added, “I don’t think I can give them any advice. They’re such accomplished actors in their own ways. There’s nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going, and how excited he is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments with our installment, so we were talking about those."