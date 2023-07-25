Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans As Bawaal Trends At No 1 Worldwide; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal has received a positive response from the audience. The romantic drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released on the digital platform on July 21. Well, today Varun took to his social handle and thanked fans for showering love on the film. He also informed that it is trending at the number one position in more than 14 countries. Surely, a very proud moment for the whole team.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Varun posted a video in which he is heard saying thanks to all his fans for this Bawaal result. The caption also reads, “Trending worldwide all over thank u for the love please to announce we are a number 1 in more then 14 countries and in the top 10 in almost every country thank u for the massive love." Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor has also posted a thankyou note for fans. The actress has been receiving immense praise for her performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Bawaal is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The story revolves around Ajay Dixit, a regular high school history teacher also known as Ajju bhaiya, who has gained local fame due to the false persona he has constructed. Unexpected circumstances force him to embark on a journey through Europe, tracing the trail of World War II and is compelled to bring along his newly-wed wife Nisha. The film exclusively premiered on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories.