Varun Dhawan To Start Shoot For Atlee’s Film After Bawaal Promotions?

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Bawaal, with Janhvi Kapoor. Amid his busy schedule, the latest report by ETimes has suggested that the actor will soon start filming for his next project, helmed by Atlee. The movie is expected to be action-packed, and Atlee will co-produce it with Murad Khetani. Directed by the Tamil director Kalees, the project is still unnamed, and the working title is VD18.

Sharing details about the shoot for VD18, a source informed ETimes, “Varun Dhawan will start shooting for his Atlee film on July 16. The first schedule of the film is going to be shot on a set in Mumbai. Atlee will be on sets, barring the action and song sequences".

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan shared that this much-awaited Atlee movie will release on May 31, 2024. It is also speculated that this upcoming project is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which was also directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, Atlee is awaiting the release of Jawan on September 7, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. This marks the renowned director’s Bollywood debut. The much-anticipated Prevue of Jawan has become an instant sensation. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are delighted to see his various looks. Deepika Padukone also made a special appearance in Jawan.