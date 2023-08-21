Varun Mitra Gets Candid About Playing Lt Triveni Singh In Rakshak: India's Braves: 'Its Every Actor's Dream To...'

As the country stepped into the 77th year of Independence, Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free streaming service joined in the celebrations by releasing their first of the three part film - Rakshak: India’s Braves. This heroic drama captures the sacrifice of Lt. Triveni Singh, whose brave actions saved the lives of more than 300 civilians at the Jammu Tawi railway station. The first film in a three-part series has been released which received immense love and appreciation from the viewers for its compelling storyline and commendable performance by the cast. Actor Varun Mitra plays the character of Lt Triveni Singh alongside his co-stars Kanika Mann, and Mrinal Naval in this film.

Shedding some light on his reaction after hearing the script for the first time Varun Mitra shares, “Well, my reaction when I first heard about the film was very positive because I have been wanting to do an army role for a very long time, ever since the first time I started doing interviews and I started speaking to the media and they asked what I wanted to do next, like what would be my next role? I used to say that I wanted to play an army officer. Many people know that my grandfather used to be in the army, and I am sure that some part of that has also wanted me to sort of portray this character. And I suppose it’s every actor’s desire to play a role in a uniform because they genuinely are the true heroes, and we get to experience that for a short while."

Rakshak: India’s Braves talks about passion, heroism, and ultimate sacrifice. Directed by Akshay Chaubey and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the film stars Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles, Rakhak: India’s Braves is streaming exclusively free only on Amazon miniTV on the Amazon shopping app.