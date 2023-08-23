Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Planning To Host Reception In Hyderabad? Here's What We Know

One of the most popular Tollywood celebs Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get married. According to the various reports, the couple will exchange vows in November in Italy, a favourite among celebrities for destination weddings. The event will be a private affair with only their close friends and family in attendance.

The couple’s love story began in 2016 on the set of their Telugu film Mister, which was released in the subsequent year. While the couple’s on-screen chemistry was appreciated and loved by their fans, rumours of their off-screen romance also created a buzz. The actors kept their relationship low-key and officially confirmed it with their beautiful engagement photos, on June 9 this year.

Take a look here:

Advertisement

Now sources close to Pinkvilla reported that the couple has also decided on their wedding reception plans. Upon their return to India, the couple will host a wedding reception in Hyderabad for friends and colleagues from the film industry. “The couple is ready to take the plunge soon and the preparations for the wedding have kickstarted already. While the lovebirds will continue to remain tight-lipped about their wedding plans, they will exchange garlands in an intimate wedding soon in the presence of their close friends and family members. After their wedding in Italy, they will be hosting a grand party in Hyderabad which will be attended by many biggies of the industry, and from political and business circles," the report said.

Advertisement

At present, Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna on August 25. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the film will also feature Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, and Vimala Raman in important roles. The couple doesn’t shy away from showing affection for each other on social media and often share their photos from dates and vacations together. In a recent post, Varun shared a glimpse of their vacation and thanked fans for their wishes.