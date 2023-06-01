Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej To Get Engaged In Hyderabad On June 9?

After years of speculation that Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were more than just friends, fans can now finally rest easy. According to sources who spoke to India Today, the duo will soon get engaged. June 9 has been fixed for engagement, which will be a close family affair without much fanfare. No date has been fixed for their wedding yet, according to the source.

Varun Tej and Lavanya never publicly acknowledged their relationship and always maintained that they were just friends. But fans were smart enough to guess that something was cooking between the two. Now, the reports of engagement dates have enthralled their fans. Both Varun and Lavanya are abroad and are scheduled to return to Hyderabad on Thursday. We can expect an official announcement as soon as the couple lands in Hyderabad.

According to sources, June 9 was chosen after keeping in mind Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s availability. The wedding date will be revealed the same day as the celebration and Pawan Kalyan is also likely to attend. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are Varun Tej’s uncles; his father Nagendra Babu is the brother to both film stars.

Varun and Lavanya have been linked since they first appeared in the 2017 film Mister. Although the film did not work out, their off-screen chemistry did and they have hit it off together since then. They appeared together again in the film Antariksham.

In an interview earlier this year, Lavanya spoke about the right time to get married. According to her, more than the notion of marriage itself, it was the right person to get married who mattered the most to her. “I believe marriage is lovely, but only when it involves the right person. I adore the thought of marriage, but it will take place when it must."