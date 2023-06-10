Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi, Who Met On The Sets of Mister, Now Engaged

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally made their relationship official. The couple exchanged rings on June 9 at the actor’s luxurious residence in Hyderabad. Their engagement ceremony was a private affair attended by their close friends and family members. Notably, Varun Tej’s cousins, including the Allu and Mega families, were present at the event. Actors, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Aravind, and others also graced the occasion with their presence.

The couple crossed paths for the first time while working together on the film Mister in 2017. It is rumoured that their bond grew stronger during the shooting of the movie, which soon blossomed into a romantic relationship. However, the couple chose to maintain privacy and keep their love affair hidden from the public eye.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s relationship started during rounds while they were filming for their second movie together, Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Subsequently, they began appearing at parties and events together, which got everyone excited about their relationship status. Lavanya’s presence at the wedding of Varun Tej’s sister, actress Niharika Konidela, in 2020 further heightened the rumours of their romantic relationship.

Reportedly, Varun Tej marked a significant milestone in their relationship by proposing to Lavanya on her birthday. Following this, both actors approached their respective parents, seeking their blessings and approval for their upcoming marriage. The duo is planning to get married in a grand palace in Rajasthan. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.