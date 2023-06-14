Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement Rings Cost More Than Our Yearly House Rent 

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have become the talk of the town following their engagement. The couple exchanged rings in a grand ceremony held on Friday, June 9 in Hyderabad. The event took place at Naga Babu’s residence in Manikonda, which was adorned with delicate pastel-coloured flowers to create a magical atmosphere. Surrounded by their loved ones, Varun and Lavanya marked the beginning of their journey together. The internet is filled with enchanting moments of their engagement, generating excitement and intrigue among fans. Among the pictures, what caught our attention was the couple’s stunning rings.

What makes these rings even more fascinating is their value. As per a report in The Siasat Daily, the rings cost Rs 25 lakh each. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi made a striking appearance on their special day, leaving all the guests speechless. For the occasion, Lavanya opted for a Banarasi saree designed by Anita Dongre, which effortlessly exuded elegance. The saree featured a striking colour with intricate golden floral motifs and beautifully embroidered borders. As per the reports, the price of the lime-green Banarasi saree was Rs. 75,000. On the other hand, Varun opted for an embroidered kurta-pyjama for the special day. The engagement pictures of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have taken the world by storm.

