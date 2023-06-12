Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Are Now Engaged: A Look At The Couple's Net Worth

Lavanya Tripathi And Varun Tej need no introduction. The South stars, who have worked together in films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister, sent the Internet into a tizzy by announcing their engagement on Friday. The couple shared stunning pictures of themselves from the ceremony. Varun was looking dapper in a white kurta pajama, and Lavanya was dressed in a light green saree. The couple has over time cemented their places in the Indian film industry. But can you guess the collective net worth of these newly engaged actors? Reportedly, it is close to Rs 57 crore

According to a report by The Siasat Daily, Varun Tej’s brand endorsements have raised his net worth in addition to his film projects. As of 2023, Varun’s net worth is anticipated to be approximately Rs 47 crore. The actor is a member of the well-known Konidela family in the Telugu film industry. Varun’s endearing personality and exceptional acting skills have earned him a devoted fan base and high praise from critics. His first movie was Mukunda, and since then, he has delivered stirring performances in films like Kanche, Fidaa, and Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the report mentioned that even Lavanya Tripathi had attracted a lot of brand partnerships along with her films, which have raised her overall revenue. Reportedly, Lavanya’s net worth is anticipated to be in the range of 10 crore. She debuted in the film industry with the Telugu movie, Andala Rakshasi and has since taken part in a number of lucrative productions.