Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Choose Italy For Their Secret-Destination Wedding; Deets Inside

After a dreamy intimate engagement ceremony, Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the sacred knot this year. Buzz is that, the lovebirds are planning to get married in Italy.

A source close to their family informed Pinkvilla that, “Though Varun and Lavanya will have a destination wedding, they have decided to keep the wedding a low-key affair. Only a few close friends from the industry, with Varun and Lavanya’s family members will fly to Italy for the wedding. You will witness a fairy-tale full of surprises and filled with beautiful moments."

Previously, many celebrities like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh have got married in Italy. While Virat and Anushka got married in Borgo Finocchieto, Deepika and Ranveer got married in Lake Como. It is yet to be seen where Varun and Lavanya choose to take their wedding vows. Varun and Lavanya got engaged on June 9.

Advertisement

Have a look at their engagement photos:

Several stars and their immediate family members were a part of their festivities including the entire Allu and Mega family – comprising Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Allu Aravind, and others.