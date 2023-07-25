Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Choose Italy For Their Secret-Destination Wedding; Deets Inside

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9th.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9th.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met on the sets of Mister in 2017 and fell in love.

After a dreamy intimate engagement ceremony, Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the sacred knot this year. Buzz is that, the lovebirds are planning to get married in Italy.

A source close to their family informed Pinkvilla that, “Though Varun and Lavanya will have a destination wedding, they have decided to keep the wedding a low-key affair. Only a few close friends from the industry, with Varun and Lavanya’s family members will fly to Italy for the wedding. You will witness a fairy-tale full of surprises and filled with beautiful moments."

Previously, many celebrities like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh have got married in Italy. While Virat and Anushka got married in Borgo Finocchieto, Deepika and Ranveer got married in Lake Como. It is yet to be seen where Varun and Lavanya choose to take their wedding vows. Varun and Lavanya got engaged on June 9.

Have a look at their engagement photos:

Several stars and their immediate family members were a part of their festivities including the entire Allu and Mega family – comprising Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Allu Aravind, and others.

    • Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met on the sets of Mister in 2017. The actors reportedly fell head over heels for each other during the filming and have been dating ever since. Over time, their friendship transformed into a romantic relationship, but the couple chose to keep it confidential. It was during the filming of their second movie, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that the news of them dating came to light.

    Eventually, Varun Tej and Lavanya started making public appearances together, attending parties and events as a couple. Lavanya’s presence at the wedding of Varun Tej’s sister, actress Niharika Konidela, in 2020 further fuelled speculation about their relationship.

