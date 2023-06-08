Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Engagement: Ceremony To Take Place at Actor's Home, Allu Arjun To Attend

Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be engaged on Friday, June 9, and it is expected to be a starry affair. The couple, both actors, met on the sets of Mister and have reportedly been in a relationship since. The actors confirmed that they are getting engaged on Friday and now, a new report has revealed that many stars are expected to attend. This includes Varun’s cousin Allu Arjun.

A source told Pinkvilla that the engagement ceremony is taking place at Varun’s home and it will be a low-key affair. “Varun decided to host the engagement ceremony at his home as the couple wanted to keep it low-key with the presence of only family members. Also, evening is an auspicious time decided and it will be a close-knit ceremony followed by a party that will see mega cousins together under one roof," the source said.

Speaking of the guest list, the source confirmed that Pushpa star Allu Arjun will be present at the ceremony. “Allu Arjun will also be attending the engagement party tomorrow with his family," revealed the source. “The preps are going on in full swing for mega family. Ram Charan, Upasana, Sai Dharam Tej, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi and the entire Allu-Konidela family will be seen at Varun Tej’s engagement to bless the couple," the insider added.