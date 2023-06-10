Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Share 1st Engagement Photos, Mega Star Says 'Found My Lav'

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now engaged. The couple hosted their engagement ceremony on Friday evening and have now shared first pictures from the same. Taking to Instagram, Varun and Lavanya shared photos in which they posed together and gave a glimpse at their engagement rings.

Varun looked handsome in a cream colour kurta which he paired with a matching pair of pajamas and shoes. Lavanya looked gorgeous in a green saree. Sharing the photos, Varun wrote, “Found my Lav" with a heart emoji whereas Lavanya captioned it as ‘2016 (infinity and heart emoji) Found my forever."

The couple received much love from everyone in the industry. Commenting on the engagement post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️." Niharika Konidela dropped a series of heart emojis. Suniel Shetty also dropped a heart emoji. Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna wrote, “Congrats you two❤️❤️❤️ Here’s wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Fans also sent their best wishes to the stars. “Perfect example of Love in silence, let your wedding make noise How cute are they," a fan wrote. “My dream boy is not single anymore! But i am happy for you guys " another fan wrote. “Super. Actually, without informing it officially, you have given a good gift to the fans," a third fan wrote.