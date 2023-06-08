Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement Invite Goes Viral, Couple to Exchange Rings on June 9

Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get engaged. The actors are getting engaged on June 9, Friday, and the engagement invite has now hit online. On Thursday afternoon, popular Telugu stars’ spokesperson SivaCherry took to Twitter and not only confirmed the news of the engagement but also shared the digital invite the couple is sharing with their industry friends.

The invite features Varun and Lavanya’s photo with the words, “Two hearts, one love. Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together." The invite also featured the engagement date.

Sharing the invite, SivaCherry wrote, “The moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived, it’s official. Hearty congratulations to Mega Prince @iamvaruntej & @itslavanya on getting engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together✨"

Fans joined him to congratulate the couple. “I hope ur future is filled with infinite happiness ,laughter and love," a fan wished them. “Wishing you all the best for your bright future," added another. “Super I like this pair" a third fan wrote.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met on the sets of Mister in 2017. The actors reportedly fell head over heels for each other during the filming and have been dating ever since. However, they kept their relationship away from the spotlight.