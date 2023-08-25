Varun Tej-starrer Gandeevadhari Arjuna Twitter Review: Audience 'Left Disappointed With Storyline'

After the failure of Ghani, Varun Tej is back in cinemas with Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The action drama is directed by Praveen Sattaru and has been released on big screens today. The film has managed to grab several audiences in the theatres. The people who have watched the film have given their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Going by the reviews, the film has received a mixed reaction from the audience. Some of the users have loved the acting prowess of Varun along with the action sequences while some were disappointed with a tad storyline.

One of the users said that the first half of the film was not interesting and the second half was much more disappointing.

Another one added, “Gandeevadhari Arjuna aspires to be a slick action thriller with mediocre content and inconsistent writing. Except for the final 30 minutes of the film with a shifting situations screenplay, the rest is hardly engaging. Wait for a solid film 4rm Praveen Sattaru since PSV continues."

One more user called the film to be flat run for an hour and only pick pace after the core plot. “A very strong second half with proper justification to the core plot needed to save the movie," the excerpt from the review said.

Here are some more Twitter Reviews: