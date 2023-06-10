Varun Tej's Sister Niharika Konidela Pens Sweet Note for Lavanya Tripathi: 'Been Waiting for This Day'

Varun Tej’s sister, actress Niharika Konidela grandly welcomed her sister-in-law, actress Lavanyan Tripathi. Varun and Lavanya got engaged on Friday evening. The couple hosted an intimate engagement ceremony at Varun’s house with only close family and friends attending the ceremony. A few stars at the ceremony were Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi.

While Varun and Niharika shared photos from the ceremony, Niharika also shared new photos from the ceremony along with a sweet message for Lavanya. In the photos, Niharika was seen posing in between the couple, wearing a gorgeous light blue saree. Sharing the photos, Niharika wrote, “Been waiting for this day foreverrrr now! @varunkonidela7 Welcome to the family, Vadina ♥️ @itsmelavanya."

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met on the sets of Mister (which was released in 2017). The actors reportedly fell head over heels for each other during the filming and have been dating ever since. However, they kept their relationship away from the spotlight. It was only during the shoot of their second film, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, that the news made the headlines. When Niharika got married in 2020, Lavanya was among the few stars who attended the ceremony, fuelling rumours of their relationship.