Vatsal Sheth-Ishita Dutta Struggle To Make Their Baby Sleep, Naagin 6 Fame Drops Aww-Dorable Video

New father Vatsal Sheth recently took to Instagram to share a common struggle that parents of newborns often face - trying to get their baby to sleep. In the video, Vatsal’s wife and actress Ishita Dutta could be seen rocking the baby to sleep at 3:24 am. The parents then smile and nod their heads “no" at the camera, indicating that the baby is still awake. He captioned the video, “(cheers) to sleepless nights".

Friend of the couple, actor Shriya Saran commented, “Welcome to the club. Best sleepless nights ever." Popular television actor Lataa Saberwal also wrote, “I can totally understand and relate to this." Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Nishi Singh and Sachin Parikh also expressed their love for the new parents in the comments section. Watch the adorable video here:

Advertisement

The couple’s fans also welcomed them to parenthood, recalling their own struggles and their solutions. One fan commented, “Welcome to parenthood.. it’s just the start.. more to go.. but they grow up soo fast..enjoy the moments.. lots of love to u all." Another fan added, “Put off the lights and he’ll doze off in no time.. They get confused thinking it’s day."

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy on July 19 this year. Soon after, Vatsal took to Instagram to share the first picture of their newborn son. He captioned the post, “Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." In the photo, Ishita was seen holding the baby, whose face was covered with a heart emoji. Vatsal gently caressed Ishita’s head with affection.