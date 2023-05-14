Vatsal Sheth Kisses Ishita Dutta's Baby Bump In Front Of Paps, Fans Say, 'God Bless This Jodi'

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta is expecting her first child with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth. The actress who made her television debut in 2013 with a Star Plus soap opera titled Ek Ghar Banaunga as Poonam then later forayed into Bollywood with Drishyam is excited to embrace motherhood. The soon-to-be parents were papped on Mother’s Day as they left all their fans gushing.

On Sunday, Viral Bhayani took to their Instagram handle to post a clip of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth outside Juhu Gymkhana where their baby shower ceremony was taking place. The cute couple not only interacted with the paps but also posed for them with a wide smile on their face. Ishita Dutta was dressed in a pink saree and Vatsal Sheth wore a white kurta pyjama set. The video even captured Vatsal Sheth kissing Ishita Dutta’s baby bump after which he gave her a tight hug.

The comment section was filled with blessings and congratulatory messages. One of them wrote, “Awwww so sweet congrats!" Another one commented, “Such a beautiful couple. God bless this Jodi always!!" Someone else said, “Traditional looks are always the best!" A fan also stated, “Awww God Bless them!!"

Last month, Ishita shared how she has decided not to work in her third trimester and mentioned that she will rather stay at home and ‘wait for the baby’.

Ishita Dutt also talked about how everyone in the family was initially concerned about her working during pregnancy and told ETimes, “The first three months are usually very crucial, and in the first two months itself I must have taken around 16-17 flights! But my doctors were very reassuring and my entire crew was wonderful. I thought it would be hectic, but I got enough rest during my schedule, I was extra careful and would walk slowly, I think after I confirmed the pregnancy, something changed within me."

The news of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth’s pregnancy made headlines in March this year. However, the couple officially confirmed the same in the first week of April with an Instagram post that read, “Baby on board".

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth tied the knot in 2017. They first met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar when they became friends and later fell in love with each other.