Veera Simha Reddy To Dasara, A Lookback At The Telugu Hits Of 2023

Telugu cinema has been setting new trends in the Indian film industry, raising filmmaking standards. With mega hits like Baahubali, KGF, and Pushpa, the Telugu film industry is commanding attention on the national stage. As we find ourselves in the latter half of 2023, several movies have already secured hit and superhit statuses at the box office. Let’s delve into some of these victorious ventures that have captivated Telugu audiences.

Veera Simha Reddy

The year started with the Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer movie Veera Simha Reddy. The film was released on January 11. The movie did a pre-release business of Rs 69 crore and entered the ring with a break-even target of Rs 70 crore. The movie had an exceptional run in Telugu states. The movie’s gross worldwide collection was Rs 116 crore. The movie received hit status after its collection at the box office. It was directed by Gopichand Malineni and starred actress Shruti Haasan and Honey Rose in prominent roles.

Waltair Veerayya

Next in the line is the megastar Chiranjeevi movie Waltair Veerayya. It was released on January 13 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The movie was a blockbuster hit. It also became the highest-grossing film for the Sankranti season. The movie entered the theatres with a break-even target of Rs 89 crore and ended up collecting around Rs 135 crore. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also had Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles.

Vaarasudu

Thalapathy Vijay greeted his fans on January 11 with his Tamil movie Varisu. Three days later, it was released in Telugu theatres on January 14 with the title Vaarasudu. In Telugu, the movie entered with a break-even target of Rs 15 crore and collected Rs 15.01 crore, hence receiving a hit status in the Telugu movie industry. The movie did exceptional business in Tamil Nadu and on other screens though. The worldwide collection of the movie was Rs 149 crore. This family entertainer film was directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Rashmika Mandanna played the role of the lead heroine in the movie.

Sir

Dhanush starrer movie was released on Tamil and Telugu screens. It was titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. It was released on February 17. It entered the Telugu screens with a target of Rs 6 crore and the worldwide pre-release business of the movie was Rs 35 crore. The film came as a surprise for Telugu states, as it grossed a total of Rs 38 crore and received the status of blockbuster movie in the Telugu film industry. The movie’s worldwide collection was Rs 63.05 crore. It was written and directed by Venky Atluri.