Veeran To Thuritham, Tamil Films Hitting The Theatres On June 2

The Tamil film industry, which has already seen some big releases in the last few years, has a strong lineup of films, including Leo, Jailer, Indian 2, AK-62, Kaithi 2, Thangalaan and Maanmannan. Ponniyin Selvan, Part 1, and Vikram have become global hits, ushering in a new era in Tamil cinema. They have captured the interest of viewers all over the world for their distinctive content and excellent casting. And while we wait for the big releases, here are a few hitting the theatres on June 2.

Here’s a list of films that are releasing on June 2, 2023:

Veeran: Veeran is a 2023 Indian Tamil-language superhero film written and directed by Maragadha Naanayam’s ARK Saravan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Vinay Rai, and Athira Raj appear in the film, with Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, and Sassi Selvaraj in supporting roles. The film is hitting theatres on June 2, 2023.

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam: Another action-drama that hits theatres on June 2, 2023, is Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam. It is directed and written by M Muthaiah and stars Arya, Siddhi Idnani, and Prabhu in prominent roles. The music in the film is by GV Prakash Kumar, and the cinematography is helmed by Velraj.

Unnaal Ennaal: Unnaal Ennaal is an action-drama film that is directed by A R Jayakrishnaa. The primary lead roles in the film are played by Sonia Agarwal and Ravi Maria. Rajendran Subbaiah produced the film under the banner of Shri Shri Ganesha Creation. The music in the film is by Rizwan.

Thuritham: Thuritham is a Tamil-language film that is written and directed by V Srinivasan. Jegan and Eden Kuriakose are playing the lead in the film, with A Venkatesh, Bala Saravanan, Poo Ramu, and Ramachandran Durairaj in supporting parts. Thiruvarul Jeganathan produced it under the banner of Dream Focus Productions. The songs in the film were created by Isai Amuthan Athmasanthi, and the background music was given by Naresh.